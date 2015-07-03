Proxy adviser ISS: Samsung C&T investors should reject Cheil M&A offer

SEOUL, July 3 (Reuters) - Proxy investment adviser Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) said on Friday it recommends shareholders of South Korean construction firm Samsung C&T Corp should vote against the $8 billion takeover offer by Cheil Industries Inc.

The recommendation comes ahead of what investors and analysts expect will be a tightly contested July 17 vote for Samsung C&T shareholders. U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates, which owns 7.1 percent of the builder, has challenged the merger and is urging shareholders to vote against it. (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)