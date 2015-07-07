FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea court denies Elliott injunction request against Samsung C&T stake sale
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 7, 2015 / 1:53 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea court denies Elliott injunction request against Samsung C&T stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - A South Korean court on Tuesday denied an injunction request by a U.S. hedge fund seeking to prevent construction company Samsung C&T Corp from selling treasury shares to chemicals firm KCC Corp, clearing another legal hurdle for the proposed $8 billion merger of two Samsung Group firms.

A Seoul Central District Court official told Reuters the verdict by telephone. Elliott Associates, a Samsung C&T shareholder, had filed the injunction request last month in a bid to block the all-stock takeover of C&T proposed by Samsung firm Cheil Industries Inc.

Reporting by Sohee Kim; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.