FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elliott says to appeal S.Korea ruling on Samsung C&T stake sale
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 7, 2015 / 3:30 AM / 2 years ago

Elliott says to appeal S.Korea ruling on Samsung C&T stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Associates said on Tuesday that it plans to appeal a South Korean court’s rejection of its request for an injunction blocking Samsung C&T Corp’s sale of treasury shares to ally KCC Corp.

Elliott, Samsung C&T’s third-largest shareholder with a 7.1 percent sake, has been trying to block an $8 billion all-stock takeover offer for C&T from Samsung Group sister firm Cheil Industries Inc, saying the bid undervalues C&T.

With a total stake of around 6 percent, KCC will back the offer from Cheil, increasing its prospects of being accepted at a July 17 C&T shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.