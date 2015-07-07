Elliott says to appeal S.Korea ruling on Samsung C&T stake sale

SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Associates said on Tuesday that it plans to appeal a South Korean court’s rejection of its request for an injunction blocking Samsung C&T Corp’s sale of treasury shares to ally KCC Corp.

Elliott, Samsung C&T’s third-largest shareholder with a 7.1 percent sake, has been trying to block an $8 billion all-stock takeover offer for C&T from Samsung Group sister firm Cheil Industries Inc, saying the bid undervalues C&T.

With a total stake of around 6 percent, KCC will back the offer from Cheil, increasing its prospects of being accepted at a July 17 C&T shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)