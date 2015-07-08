FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean advisory firm recommends NPS vote against Samsung merger
July 8, 2015 / 1:31 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korean advisory firm recommends NPS vote against Samsung merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - A South Korean advisory firm has recommended that the country’s National Pension Service vote against a proposed merger between Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries, an NPS spokesman said on Wednesday.

Corporate Governance Service cited the merger ratio as the key reason for recommending a no vote, the spokesman said, declining to give further details. NPS has an 11.9 percent stake in Samsung C&T.

A CGS official declined comment. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

