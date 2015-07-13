FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea court plans to rule on Elliott injunction appeal before July 17
July 13, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea court plans to rule on Elliott injunction appeal before July 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - A South Korean court said it would rule on U.S. fund Elliott’s request to block a vote by Samsung C&T Corp shareholders on a takeover offer from Cheil Industries Inc before the ballot is due to take place on July 17.

Elliott is appealing a decision by the Seoul Central District Court earlier this month which rejected the request.

The Seoul High Court also said it hopes to hold a hearing on Tuesday for another appeal filed by Elliott, against the district court’s rejection of another injunction request to block Samsung C&T’s sale of treasury shares to KCC Corp .

Reporting by Sohee Kim; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy

