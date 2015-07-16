FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2015

S.Korea court rejects Elliott appeals to block Samsung merger

SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - A South Korean court ruled against Samsung C&T Corp shareholder Elliott Associates’ appeals seeking injunctions to block the proposed $8 billion merger with sister firm Cheil Industries Inc , a Seoul High Court official said.

Elliott, C&T’s third-largest shareholder with a 7.1 percent stake, filed two injunction requests in June seeking to block a July 17 shareholder vote on the deal as well as the construction company’s sale of treasury sales to ally KCC Corp.

A lower court rejected both requests earlier this month, and the fund subsequently appealed. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Writing by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ryan Woo)

