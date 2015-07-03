FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US fund Elliott appeals court dismissal of request to block vote on Samsung firms deal
July 3, 2015

US fund Elliott appeals court dismissal of request to block vote on Samsung firms deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. activist investor Elliott Associates said on Friday it has filed an appeal seeking to overturn a South Korean court’s decision against the hedge fund’s request for an injunction preventing a Samsung C&T Corp shareholder vote on a proposed offer from Cheil Industries Inc.

The court on Wednesday rejected Elliott’s first attempt to block the vote on the planned $8 billion merger of the two Samsung Group companies, scheduled for July 17. The deal is seen as a key step in the leadership succession at South Korea’s biggest family-run conglomerate.

Elliott said in a statement on Friday it remains committed to blocking the $8 billion merger. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

