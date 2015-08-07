FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2015 / 12:15 AM / 2 years ago

Samsung C&T says got 670 bln won in stock buyback requests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Construction firm Samsung C&T Corp said on Friday that it received 670 billion won ($577 million) worth of stock buyback requests from shareholders after a July shareholder approval of sister firm Cheil Industries Inc’s $8 billion takeover offer.

Under the terms of the all-stock deal, shareholders of C&T and Cheil who oppose the merger can sell their shares to the company. The total amount of shares sold back to the two firms fell well below the 1.5 trillion won threshold that gave either firm the right to walk away, clearing another major hurdle.

The Cheil-Samsung C&T merger is seen as a key step in a leadership transfer at Samsung Group, the country’s top family-run conglomerate. The deal consolidates stakes in key affiliates including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd under the control of the founding Lee family’s heirs. ($1 = 1,161.9000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

