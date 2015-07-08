S.Korea pension fund holds 5 pct stake in Samsung's Cheil Industries

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - South Korea’s National Pension Service disclosed on Wednesday that it holds a 5.04 pct stake in Samsung Group’s de facto holding company Cheil Industries Inc as of June 5.

Cheil has proposed an $8 billion takeover of Samsung C&T Corp, which has been opposed by C&T shareholder U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates.

The world’s fourth-largest pension fund by assets is also the biggest single shareholder in Samsung C&T, and its vote could ultimately decide the fate of Cheil’s all-stock offer. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)