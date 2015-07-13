FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea pension fund advisory panel to meet after Samsung decision-sources
#Financials
July 13, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea pension fund advisory panel to meet after Samsung decision-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - The external advisory committee that South Korea’s pension fund did not consult on the proposed $8 billion takeover of Samsung C&T Corp by a sister firm plans to meet to discuss the deal, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

It was not immediately clear what action, if any, the external committee which usually advises the National Pension Service on difficult proxy votes could take. The sources declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the matter.

The NPS said on Friday it had made a decision regarding the July 17 merger vote, but did not give details. Local media have reported that NPS will support the merger of Samsung C&T with Cheil Industries, which has drawn opposition from investors led by U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates.

An NPS spokesman did not have immediate comment. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and Miral Fahmy)

