FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. fund Elliott takes stake in Samsung C&T shareholder Samsung Fire & Marine
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 6, 2015 / 12:41 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. fund Elliott takes stake in Samsung C&T shareholder Samsung Fire & Marine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates has bought shares in Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd , a spokeswoman for the Samsung unit said on Monday.

The spokeswoman could not confirm the size of the stake.

Elliott recently bought 1 percent stakes in both Samsung Fire & Marine and Samsung SDI Co Ltd for a combined sum of about 200 billion won ($178 million), South Korean newspaper the Chosun Ilbo reported earlier on Monday, citing unnamed industry and investment banking sources.

Samsung Fire & Marine and SDI are both shareholders of Samsung C&T Corp. Elliott, a C&T shareholder, has been battling to block a proposed $8 billion merger of Samsung C&T and affiliate Cheil Industries Inc.

Samsung SDI and Elliott declined to comment. ($1 = 1,126.2000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.