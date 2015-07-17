FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Voter turnout high at key Samsung Group merger ballot
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2015 / 2:36 AM / 2 years ago

Voter turnout high at key Samsung Group merger ballot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 17 (Reuters) - Turnout was high at a shareholder vote on Friday to decide the fate of an $8 billion merger between two Samsung Group companies, with 83.57 percent of eligible Samsung C&T Corp voting shares cast, the company said.

Counting of votes is under way during a meeting in Seoul that was punctuated by spirited debate among investors present. Samsung C&T needs the approval of two-thirds of shares voted at the meeting to proceed with a takeover by sister firm Cheil Industries Inc.

The merger, which would help ease generational succession at South Korea’s largest conglomerate, has drawn opposition from U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates, which says the deal undervalues C&T.

Shareholders in Cheil Industries approved the merger earlier on Friday, as expected.

Reporting by Joyce Lee and Sohee Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe and Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.