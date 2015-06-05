FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Samsung C&T shares touch near 7-mth high; investor opposes Cheil offer
June 5, 2015 / 12:20 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Samsung C&T shares touch near 7-mth high; investor opposes Cheil offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to remove extraneous word ‘won’ after '$8 billion’ figure in first paragraph)

SEOUL, June 5 (Reuters) - Shares of South Korean builder Samsung C&T Corp touched a near seven-month high on Friday, as a major investor’s opposition to Cheil Industries Inc’s $8 billion takeover offer sparked hopes for improved terms.

Samsung C&T shares rose as much as 6.2 percent in early Friday trade, touching the highest intraday level since November 14, 2014.

Activist U.S. hedge fund Elliott said on Thursday that Cheil’s all-stock offer for Samsung C&T is unfair after disclosing that it has a 7.1 percent stake in the builder, making the fund Samsung C&T’s third-largest shareholder. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
