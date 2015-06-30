FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2015 / 2:34 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Cheil Industries says higher shareholder returns after merger with Samsung C&T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extra word “firm” in headline)

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Cheil Industries Inc said on Tuesday it would boost dividends and consider share buy backs if its proposed $8 billion takeover of sister firm Samsung C&T Corp is completed.

In a statement, Cheil said the company created by the merger would also have a separate governance committee as well as a body dedicated to corporate social responsibility activities.

Reporting by Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
