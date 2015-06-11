FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung C&T shares open lower after sells treasury shares to KCC
June 11, 2015 / 12:10 AM / 2 years ago

Samsung C&T shares open lower after sells treasury shares to KCC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - Shares of South Korean builder Samsung C&T Corp opened lower on Thursday after the company sold its treasury shares to KCC Corp to secure a proposed $8 billion merger with Cheil Industries Inc .

Shares of Samsung C&T were down 3.7 percent as of 0005 GMT, compared with a 0.5 percent rise for the broader market. The firm’s stake sale seeks to fend off a challenge form a U.S. activist fund and complete a deal seen critical for a smooth leadership succession at Samsung Group.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin

