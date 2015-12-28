FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung C&T shares open lower on SDI plans to reduce stake
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
December 28, 2015 / 12:16 AM / 2 years ago

Samsung C&T shares open lower on SDI plans to reduce stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shares of South Korea’s Samsung C&T Corp, the de facto holding firm of Samsung Group , opened sharply lower on Monday on news that an affiliate plans to sell 5 million shares in the firm to comply with local regulations on ownership limits.

Samsung C&T shares were trading 4.1 percent lower as of 0004 GMT after opening down 5.2 percent, underperforming a 0.04 percent decline for the broader market.

Samsung SDI Co Ltd plans to sell down a 2.6 percent stake in C&T to comply with a ruling by South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission on Sunday that Samsung Group must weaken or break three of its circular shareholding chains. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.