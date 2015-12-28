Samsung C&T shares open lower on SDI plans to reduce stake

SEOUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shares of South Korea’s Samsung C&T Corp, the de facto holding firm of Samsung Group , opened sharply lower on Monday on news that an affiliate plans to sell 5 million shares in the firm to comply with local regulations on ownership limits.

Samsung C&T shares were trading 4.1 percent lower as of 0004 GMT after opening down 5.2 percent, underperforming a 0.04 percent decline for the broader market.

Samsung SDI Co Ltd plans to sell down a 2.6 percent stake in C&T to comply with a ruling by South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission on Sunday that Samsung Group must weaken or break three of its circular shareholding chains. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)