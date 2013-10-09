Samsung launches Galaxy variant with curved screen

SEOUL, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Wednesday launched a variant of the popular Galaxy Note smartphone with a curved display, moving a step closer to introducing wearable devices with flexible screens.

The Galaxy Round’s 5.7-inch (14.4-centimetre) display has a slight horizontal curve and weighs less than the Galaxy Note 3, allowing a more comfortable grip than other flat-screen models on the market, mobile carrier SK Telecom Co Ltd said in a statement.

Curved displays open up possibilities for bendable designs that could eventually transform the high-end smartphone market by allowing mobile and wearable gadgets to take new forms.

LG Electronics Inc plans to introduce a smartphone with a vertically curved display in November, a source familiar with the matter said this week.

Samsung’s new phone, available through South Korea’s biggest mobile carrier SK Telecom, costs 1.089 million won ($1,000).