Samsung Display to invest 4 trln won in new OLED production line
February 11, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

Samsung Display to invest 4 trln won in new OLED production line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Samsung Display, a subsidiary of South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said on Wednesday it will invest 4 trillion won ($3.6 billion) in a new organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display panel production line in South Korea.

A Samsung Display spokesman told Reuters that the investment will be made from 2015 to 2017 and that the production line will make medium and small-sized OLED displays for consumer electronics devices like smartphones. He declined to comment on the production capacity of the new line once the investment is completed.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency separately reported on Wednesday that LG Display Co Ltd plans to invest between 1 trillion won and 1.2 trillion won this year to add capacity in an existing large-panel OLED production line. LG Display declined to comment.

$1 = 1,098.1000 won Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin

