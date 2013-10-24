FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Elec reports record Q3 as chip profit hits 3-year high
October 24, 2013 / 11:47 PM / 4 years ago

Samsung Elec reports record Q3 as chip profit hits 3-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s quarterly operating profit matched estimates with a 26 percent rise to a new record, powered by a strong recovery in its memory chip business as smartphone sales growth eases sharply.

The world’s top smartphone vendor said July-September operating profit rose to 10.2 trillion won ($9.6 billion), in line with its estimate.

Profits at its chip business doubled to 2.06 trillion won, its highest in three years.

The mobile division, Samsung’s biggest earnings generator, reported a record 6.7 trillion won profit as a greater variety of cheaper Galaxy smartphones boosted shipment volumes and helped counter weakening growth in the lucrative high-end segment. ($1 = 1061.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates and Richard Pullin)

