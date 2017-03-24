FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Samsung Elec says difficult to adopt holding company structure
March 24, 2017 / 12:21 AM / 5 months ago

Samsung Elec says difficult to adopt holding company structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 24 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it will be difficult to adopt a holding company structure at this time.

"We will review various aspects including legal and tax-related issues and report the findings to shareholders," Samsung Chief Executive Kwon Oh-hyun said at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

"But there are negative effects that would arise from transitioning to a holding company so it does not appear it will be easy to do so at present." (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

