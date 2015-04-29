Samsung Elec overtook Apple as top smartphone maker in Q1-Strategy Analytics

SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd overtook Apple Inc to recapture the title of world’s top smartphone maker by volume in the first quarter of 2015, research firm Strategy Analytics said on Wednesday.

It said Samsung shipped 83.2 million smartphones worldwide and captured 24 percent market share in the quarter, down from 31 percent a year earlier but better than Apple’s 18 percent.

“Samsung continued to face challenges in Asia and elsewhere, but its global performance has stabilised sufficiently well this quarter to overtake Apple and recapture first position as the world’s largest smartphone vendor by volume,” Strategy Analytics Executive Director Neil Mawston said in a statement.