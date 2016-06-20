FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Samsung Elec says minimal impact from China plant power disruption
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 20, 2016 / 12:21 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Samsung Elec says minimal impact from China plant power disruption

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* China memory chip plant experienced power disruption -Samsung

* Samsung says normal operations will resume in few days

* Incident at China plant will not have material impact -analyst (Adds comments from Samsung, analyst and background)

SEOUL, June 20 (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said a power supply disruption at its China memory chip plant will have minimal market impact, with full-scale operations expected to resume in a few days.

Samsung, the world's No. 1 memory chip maker, said production at the plant in Xian that makes 3D NAND memory chips was disrupted by a power outage on June 18.

The chips have helped Samsung assume a dominant position in higher-margin products such as solid-state hard drives for computers and servers. The company said less than 10,000 wafers were affected by the disruption.

"We expect normal operation to resume at full scale in a few days," Samsung said in a statement.

"The effect on the market will be insignificant."

Mirae Asset Daewoo Securities brokerage said in a report the incident would not have a material impact on Samsung's business, estimating the worst-case scenario was a loss of up to 20 billion won ($17.10 million). ($1 = 1,169.4600 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin and Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.