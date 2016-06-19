Samsung Elec says power supply to China chip plant disrupted

SEOUL, June 20 (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said power supply to its China memory chip plant was disrupted on June 18 due to an outage, affecting a part of the production capacity at the facility.

Samsung, in a statement, said the power supply was immediately stabilised and the disruption affected less than 10,000 memory chip wafers at the plant.

"We expect normal operation to resume at full scale in a few days," said Samsung, the world's No. 1 memory chip maker. "The effect on the market will be insignificant." (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)