Samsung Elec says considering adding capacity at China chip plant

SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Monday it is considering adding memory chip production capacity at its manufacturing base in China amid an industry-wide boom.

The firm is considering adding capacity at its facility in Xi'an but no specifics, including the potential investment amount and what products it will make with the additional capacity, have been decided, a Samsung spokesman said.

Samsung, the world's No.1 memory chip maker, currently produces 3D NAND memory chips used for long-term data storage on electronic devices such as smartphones and personal computers. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)