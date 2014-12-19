FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Electronics says may raise 2014 dividend by 30 pct-50 pct vs 2013
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 19, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

Samsung Electronics says may raise 2014 dividend by 30 pct-50 pct vs 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it is considering increasing its dividend payout for 2014 by between 30 percent and 50 percent compared with the previous year.

Samsung, the world’s No. 1 smartphone maker, said in a regulatory filing that the company’s board of directors will determine the year-end dividend amount at the end of January and seek approval at the annual shareholder meeting scheduled for March.

The said in January this year that it will significantly increase dividend payouts this year, though in July it kept the interim dividend unchanged from 2013. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.