FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Elec 2015 dividend payout likely less than 2014 -source
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 10, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Samsung Elec 2015 dividend payout likely less than 2014 -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The total amount of dividends paid by South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is likely to fall this year from 2014, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The person, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the subject, added that last year’s sharp increase in payout was in response to government efforts to lift the economy and increase shareholder value.

Samsung Electronics last month announced an end-2014 dividend of 19,500 won per common share, an increase of 41 percent from a year earlier. Factoring in an earlier interim dividend, the total 2014 payout was up 40 percent, at 20,000 won per common share. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.