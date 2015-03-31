FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Elec mobile chief's 2014 compensation more than doubles vs 2013
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 31, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Samsung Elec mobile chief's 2014 compensation more than doubles vs 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 31 (Reuters) - South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday that total compensation for its mobile chief J.K. Shin more than doubled in 2014 to 14.57 billion won ($13 million).

J.K. Shin’s total 2014 compensation, disclosed in a Samsung regulatory filing, included a base salary of 1.72 billion won as well as 3.73 billion won in incentives. His compensation was 6.21 billion won last year.

Samsung did not disclose compensation details for Jay Y. Lee, the company’s vice-chairman and son of Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee. The elder Lee receives no salary from the technology company. ($1 = 1,108.6800 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.