Samsung Elec says expects Q2 handset shipments to be similar to Q1
#Communications Equipment
April 29, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

Samsung Elec says expects Q2 handset shipments to be similar to Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday it expects second-quarter handset shipments to be similar to the January-March period, though smartphones should make up a bigger portion.

Robert Yi, Samsung’s head of investor relations, said the South Korean firm shipped 113 million handsets in the first quarter with the proportion of smarpthones in the high 70-percent range.

The executive said that smartphones should make up around 80 percent of handset shipments in the April-June quarter.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
