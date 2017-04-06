HONG KONG, April 6 A Chinese court has ordered
Samsung Electronics's Chinese subsidiaries to pay 80
million yuan ($11.60 million) to Huawei Technologies
over patent infringement, said a local government-run media
outlet.
Three units of Samsung Electronics, including Samsung China
Investment Limited, have been ordered by the Quanzhou
Intermediary Court to pay the sum for infringing a patent held
by Huawei Device Co. Limited, the handset unit of China's
Huawei, the Quanzhou Evening News, a government-run newspaper,
said on its website on Thursday.
When contacted, Samsung said it will respond after reviewing
the court's ruling. Huawei could not immediately be reached for
comment.
($1 = 6.8992 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Additional reporting by Se Young Lee
in SEOUL; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)