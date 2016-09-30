India aviation regulator lifts restrictions on new Samsung Note 7 phones

NEW DELHI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - India has lifted restrictions placed on using and carrying Samsung Electronics Co's Galaxy Note 7 mobile phones on commercial airplanes, but only for devices purchased after Sept. 15, 2016, the country's aviation regulator said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), earlier in Sept., warned passengers and airlines from turning on or charging Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones when they are on board or storing them in checked-in baggage.

The restrictions will continue to apply to phones purchased before Sept. 15 this year, DGCA said in a statement.

Samsung recalled its Note 7 phones across the globe this month due to faulty batteries, which caused the devices to catch fire, when they are on charge or in normal use. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)