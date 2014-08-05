FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2014 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

Shinyang Engineering says China unit to resume supplying Samsung Electronics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Shinyang Engineering Co Ltd’s Chinese subsidiary will resume supplying parts to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Tuesday after the smartphone maker suspended business ties over child labour allegations, a Shinyang official said.

Samsung halted business with Dongguan Shinyang Electronics Co Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shinyang Engineering, in July after a U.S.-based activist group said it found at least five child workers without contracts at the Chinese supplier.

A Shinyang Engineering official, who declined to be named, told Reuters that a third-party company that supplied the factory with workers had forged identifications of child labourers. He said the company found four child labourers working at the China subsidiary and none were employed there any longer.

A Samsung spokeswoman had no immediate comment on the matter. (Reporting by Se Young Lee)

