7 months ago
Samsung Elec may build a U.S. manufacturing base for appliances -source
February 2, 2017 / 3:24 AM / 7 months ago

Samsung Elec may build a U.S. manufacturing base for appliances -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may build a manufacturing base in the United States for its home appliances business, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, amid growing concerns about protectionist policies pursued by the new Trump administration.

The person, who declined to be identified due to lack of authorisation to speak publicly on the matter, told Reuters Samsung has not yet decided on specifics including how much it might invest and where it might build a new base.

Samsung said in an emailed statement that the company continues to "evaluate new investment needs" in the United States.

LG Electronics Inc is looking at Tennessee as a location for a new home appliances and television plant that is under consideration, a separate source familiar with the matter said.

LG said in January that it was considering building a U.S. manufacturing facility. A company spokeswoman declined to comment further.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

