Samsung Electronics to sell fibre optics business to Corning
#Market News
December 2, 2014 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

Samsung Electronics to sell fibre optics business to Corning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it will sell its fibre optics business to U.S. glass panel supplier Corning Inc , without disclosing terms of the sale.

The sale will include Samsung Electronics’ production facilities for the business in China and South Korea, the company’s spokeswoman said. She declined to comment on details of the sale, including the price.

Corning supplies glass for smartphones made by Samsung Electronics and rival Apple Inc.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

