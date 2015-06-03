FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Elec says no plans to merge with Samsung SDS
June 3, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

Samsung Elec says no plans to merge with Samsung SDS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has no plans to merge with sister company Samsung SDS Co Ltd, a senior Samsung Electronics executive said on Wednesday, responding to recent market speculation about such a possibility.

“The management wants me to express clearly that we do not have a plan to merge with SDS,” Robert Yi, Samsung Electronics’ head of investor relations, said at a company event in Seoul.

Some investors and analysts have said that the two companies may merge in the near future in order to ensure a stable transfer of management control from current Samsung Group leader Lee Kun-hee to his children. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

