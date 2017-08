Lee is currently on trial for bribery, embezzlement and other charges amid a corruption scandal that led to the ouster and arrest of President Park Geun-hye. He became a board member in October as part of a broader initiative to improve corporate governance for the smartphones-to-biopharmaceuticals business empire, and his salary was published alongside other members.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ojaVZM