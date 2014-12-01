FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
December 1, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

Samsung Elec retains mobile division chief - Samsung Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group said on Monday that the mobile division chief of flagship affiliate Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has retained his position.

There was intense speculation that J.K. Shin, Samsung Electronics’ co-chief executive officer, could be removed from his position following a rapid profit decline from the erstwhile cash cow smartphone business. But Samsung Group said Shin was not part of the annual personnel changes at its various affiliates announced Monday.

Samsung Electronics’ semiconductor business head Kwon Oh-hyun and consumer electronics business head Yoon Boo-keun will also remain in their respective positions.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
