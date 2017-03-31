FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Embattled Samsung Group chief paid $1 mln by flagship affiliate in 2016-filing
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 31, 2017 / 8:35 AM / 5 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 31 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it paid Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, the third-generation leader of Samsung Group, 1.135 billion won ($1.02 million) last year, disclosing his compensation for the first time.

Lee is currently on trial for bribery, embezzlement and other charges amid a corruption scandal that has rocked South Korea.

Lee's compensation package includes 476 million won in wages equivalent to three months' pay as director. South Korean companies are required to disclose compensation for executives who sit on the board and are paid at least 500 million won on an annual basis. ($1 = 1,117.2300 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Randy Fabi)

