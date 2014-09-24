FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Electronics exec says expect quick mobile business turnaround
September 24, 2014 / 2:35 AM / 3 years ago

Samsung Electronics exec says expect quick mobile business turnaround

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s mobile business will recover quickly due to its strong fundamentals and technological prowess, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.

Samsung Electronics President D.J. Lee, speaking at a press conference, also said the Galaxy Note 4 smartphone will likely show significantly better sales than its predecessor, noting stronger pre-orders so far. He didn’t offer specifics such as a sales target. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Ryan Woo)

