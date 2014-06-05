Barnes & Noble to develop tablets with Samsung

June 5 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc will develop a tablet with Samsung Electronics America, in a bid to revive its money-losing Nook digital business.

The tablets will combine Samsung’s hardware with Nook’s software and give access to Barnes & Noble’s digital collection of more than 3 million books, leading magazines and newspapers, the companies said in a joint statement.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 NOOK tablets are expected to be introduced in a 7-inch version in the United States in early August. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)