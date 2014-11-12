CORRECTED-Samsung fires back at Nvidia with chip patents lawsuit

(Corrects the date when Samsung filed its suit in 2nd paragraph)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has accused Nvidia Corp of infringing several of its semiconductor-related patents and for making false claims about its products, counter-suing after Nvidia filed a lawsuit against the Korean company in September.

Samsung, which filed its lawsuit in a U.S. federal court on Nov. 4, is seeking damages for deliberate infringement of several technical patents, including a few that govern the way semiconductors buffer and use data.

The Asian electronics company also accuses Nvidia of false advertising when it says its “Shield” tablet sports the world’s fastest mobile processor, the Tegra. Samsung cites benchmarking studies performed by researchers at Primate Labs as proving that claim false.

Samsung’s lawsuit, filed on Monday, came after Nvidia accused the Asian company and rival Qualcomm Inc of infringing patents on its graphics-processing unit (GPU).

“We’ll review and respond to these new claims against us, and look forward to presenting our case on how Nvidia GPU patents are being used without a license,” Nvidia said in a statement on Tuesday.

Nvidia also pointed to a benchmarking study that supported its claim that the Tegra was the fastest mobile processor on the market. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)