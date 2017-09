Graphics chip maker Nvidia Corp has won a round in a bitter patent dispute with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd after a U.S. jury cleared Nvidia of infringing the Korean company’s microchip technology, Nvidia said on Friday.

The jury verdict came after a two-week trial in federal court in Richmond, Virginia. A copy of the verdict was not yet posted on the court’s electronic docket.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1X9p2sM