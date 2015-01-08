FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Electronics shares open up 2.5 pct after Q4 guidance
#Financials
January 8, 2015 / 12:15 AM / 3 years ago

Samsung Electronics shares open up 2.5 pct after Q4 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics shares opened 2.5 percent higher on Thursday, after the company estimated its fourth-quarter operating profit at 5.2 trillion won ($4.73 billion), beating analyst forecasts.

The earnings guidance, released on Thursday morning before the markets opened, was higher than a 5 trillion won mean estimate of 44 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Samsung is expected to release its final earnings figure for the October-December period near the end of January. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
