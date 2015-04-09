FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Samsung Elec says expects Galaxy S6 models to set new shipments record
#Communications Equipment
April 9, 2015

RPT-Samsung Elec says expects Galaxy S6 models to set new shipments record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

SEOUL, April 9 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it expects record shipments for the latest version of its flagship Galaxy smartphones.

The new S6 models, which go on sale in 20 countries on Friday, are expected to sell briskly following a string of positive reviews, boosting hopes for an earnings recovery in 2015.

J.K. Shin, head of Samsung’s mobile business, also told reporters during a press event that the supply of the curved-edged variant, the Galaxy S6 edge, will be constrained for some time due to the technological difficulties in producing the curved screen model.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
