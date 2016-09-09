Samsung Elec considers sale of printer business to HP -Seoul Economic Daily

SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics is considering selling its printer business to HP Inc, in a deal which could fetch about 2 trillion won ($1.82 billion), Seoul Economic Daily reported on Friday.

Citing a high-ranking Samsung official, the report said Samsung plans to announce its position next week.

A Samsung spokesman said the company does not comment on rumours or speculation. HP's office in Seoul could not be reached immediately for comment.

Under the watch of Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, Samsung Group has exited several non-core businesses including chemicals and defense. ($1 = 1,100.0600 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Se Young Lee; Additional reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)