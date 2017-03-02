FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Samsung Elec creates office for product quality improvement
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 2, 2017 / 1:08 AM / 6 months ago

Samsung Elec creates office for product quality improvement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 2 (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it had created an office for global product quality improvements, as the firm tries to recover from the costly failures of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone.

Kim Jong-ho, the president at shipbuilding affiliate Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd, would move to Samsung Electronics to head the team overseeing efforts to improve product quality and manufacturing processes, the company said.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

