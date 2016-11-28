FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Elec says reviewing shift to holding company structure
November 28, 2016 / 11:50 PM / 9 months ago

Samsung Elec says reviewing shift to holding company structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday it is reviewing options for its optimal corporate structure including the possibility of establishing a holding company amid growing calls for improved transparency and governance.

Samsung, in a statement, said it is also considering the potential benefits of listing its shares on other overseas markets and hired advisers for a thorough review.

"The review does not indicate the management or the board's intention one way or another," the company said, adding the review process would take at least six months. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
