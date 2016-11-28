FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Elec says to disclose shareholder returns plans on Tuesday
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 28, 2016 / 9:05 AM / in a year

Samsung Elec says to disclose shareholder returns plans on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Monday it will hold a conference call on Tuesday to disclose its shareholder returns policy.

Samsung said in a regulatory filing it had been considering various means to boost medium-to-long-term shareholder value but did not comment on details, including what it will propose.

Samsung will consider splitting itself into two as proposed by U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management, Seoul Economic Daily reported on Monday citing an unnamed source. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

