CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL) Samsung Elec sees higher handset average sale price in Q4
October 30, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL) Samsung Elec sees higher handset average sale price in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects average price of $190 is for handsets and tablets combined, not just handsets)

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday that it expects average selling prices for handsets to increase in the fourth quarter due to a rise in high-end smartphone sales.

Robert Yi, Samsung’s head of investor relations, did not specify how much prices would rise, with the average selling price for handsets and tablets combined in the third quarter about $190.

Yi also told analysts during a conference call that shipments of handsets and tablets in the October-December period would be similar to the third quarter.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
