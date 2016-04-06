FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Elec says its Q1 profit likely up 10.4 pct vs year ago
April 6, 2016 / 11:43 PM / a year ago

Samsung Elec says its Q1 profit likely up 10.4 pct vs year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 7 (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday its first-quarter operating profit likely rose 10.4 percent from a year earlier, beating market expectations as strong sales of its flagship smartphones appeared to have lifted mobile business earnings.

Samsung, in a regulatory filing, estimated its January-March profit at 6.6 trillion won ($5.7 billion), compared with the 5.6 trillion won tipped by a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate derived from a survey of 23 analysts. This marked the highest level since the third quarter of 2015.

Samsung also expects its first-quarter revenue to have risen 4 percent from a year earlier to 49 trillion won. The company did not provide details on its trading performance for the period, and will disclose full earnings in late April.

$1 = 1,154.2000 won Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Joseph Radford

