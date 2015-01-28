FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Elec Q4 profit down 36 pct on year, in line with guidance
January 28, 2015 / 11:51 PM / 3 years ago

Samsung Elec Q4 profit down 36 pct on year, in line with guidance

SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday that October-December profit fell 36 percent from a year earlier, confirming the firm’s first annual earnings decline in three years.

The world’s top smartphone maker reported a fourth-quarter profit of 5.3 trillion won ($4.88 billion), compared with a 5.2 trillion won profit it guided for earlier this month.

Profit for the mobile division, the driver of Samsung’s record 2013 earnings, fell to 1.96 trillion won from 5.47 trillion won a year earlier. ($1 = 1,085.0000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

